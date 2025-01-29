NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 811.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 196,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

