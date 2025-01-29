NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 5.1% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

