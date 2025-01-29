Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

OLN opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. Olin has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $459,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 55,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth about $2,918,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

