ORIX (IX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect ORIX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IX opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. ORIX has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,976,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

