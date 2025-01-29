Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.48. 427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
