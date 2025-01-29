Parker-Hannifin (PH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $665.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.79. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $463.16 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $689.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

