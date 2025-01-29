Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 84,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

