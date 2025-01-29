PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $524.22 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $83.03 and a 52-week high of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.38, for a total transaction of $496,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,457,725.52. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $813,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,422,000. This represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,844 shares of company stock valued at $15,079,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PFSI

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.