PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

