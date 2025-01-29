PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

