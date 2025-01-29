Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. It also holds 70% interest in the Meyas Sand gold project in Sudan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.