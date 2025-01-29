Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Trading 4.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $288.47 and last traded at $310.29. 154,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 75,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $317.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.35 and a 200-day moving average of $312.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

