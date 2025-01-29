PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Sells 522 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

