Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.93. 424,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 214,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.15.
Prosus Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
