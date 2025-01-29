Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 8,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
Questor Technology Company Profile
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services clean combustion systems in Canada and the United States. Its technology enables its customers to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns, and enhance safety at industrial sites.
