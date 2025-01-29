RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance

Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

