RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Down 46.5% in January

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
Shares of RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.17.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
