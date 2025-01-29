Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Reservoir Media worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.54 million, a P/E ratio of -407.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

