RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 13,789 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

