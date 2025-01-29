RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 677 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 67.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE PHM opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.