RFG Advisory LLC Buys 616 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 904.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

