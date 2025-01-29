RFG Advisory LLC Has $207,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 90,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VCIT opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
