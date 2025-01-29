RFG Advisory LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

ITA stock opened at $154.87 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

