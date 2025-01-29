RFG Advisory LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. National Pension Service lifted its position in Sysco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,562,000 after buying an additional 166,798 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,306 shares of company stock worth $6,485,050. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

