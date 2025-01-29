RFG Advisory LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

