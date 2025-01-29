RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $92.76 and a 1 year high of $137.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.