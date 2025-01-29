RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

