RFG Advisory LLC Invests $200,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,369,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,265,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Incyte Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.