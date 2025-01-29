RFG Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,919,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $8,169,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.