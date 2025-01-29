RFG Advisory LLC Invests $202,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 126,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.