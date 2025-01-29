RFG Advisory LLC Invests $215,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.