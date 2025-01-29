RFG Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $354.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion and a PE ratio of 63.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.94.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

