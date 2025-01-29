RFG Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

