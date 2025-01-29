RFG Advisory LLC Invests $250,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

