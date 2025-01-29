RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 178,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 163,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $615,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

