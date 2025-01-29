RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KIE opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.