RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 427.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 955,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,027,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 385,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 379,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

