RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.