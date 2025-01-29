RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,248 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 43,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 91,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKB opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

