RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.