RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

