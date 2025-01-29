RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Zoetis by 37.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.71. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

