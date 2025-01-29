RFG Advisory LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.