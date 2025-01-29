RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,632,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.30.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.31% and a negative return on equity of 71.58%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PRQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

