RFG Advisory LLC Sells 12,027 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $4,750,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

