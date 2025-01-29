RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.