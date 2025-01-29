RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of UMAR stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

