RFG Advisory LLC Sells 62 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $288.64 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

