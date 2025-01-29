RFG Advisory LLC Sells 71 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.90 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

