RFG Advisory LLC Sells 714 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 413,979 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,644,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

