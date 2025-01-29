RFG Advisory LLC Takes $301,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FIW opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

